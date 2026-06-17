Suspects wanted after woman killed in crossfire during shooting, Dallas police say

A woman was shot and killed after being caught in the crossfire of at least two suspects overnight in Dallas, police said.

Dallas Police told CBS News Texas that after 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 9800 block of Walnut Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, a woman was found injured and transported to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators said two suspects were shooting at each other when the victim was struck. Neither suspect is in custody, and police have yet to release details surrounding what led to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.