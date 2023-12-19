Dallas shelter calls on community to help this holiday season

DALLAS – A Dallas shelter that provides support for homeless alcoholics and addicts is prepping for its annual Christmas Day dinner, but they're missing some vital ingredients. They're short on food and are hoping the community will help fill the gap.

Mandi Patton spent most of the past 15 years behind bars or high on heroin. She credits Dallas 24 Hour Club with saving her life.

"And then you come here, and it's like a family," she said. "It's like a family that helps lift you up, and I would describe it as a place of hope, because that's what it is."

Since 1969, the 24, as it's known, has helped around 600 people a year embrace long-term recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction.

Patton has been sober for two years and is now the assistant program manager. She'll spend Christmas Day at the shelter, helping to serve a free meal for up for around 300 people.

"It's crowded. It's joyful. It's high energy. It's diverse. It's happy. It's where you want to be," said Chairman Michael Young.

"A lot of laughter, a lot of fellowship, a lot of comfort that people haven't had to experience," said Patton.

But it's dependent upon community support, both with volunteers and donations. And, when it comes to prepared dishes, they're behind.

They have received donations of hams, but, with six days to go until Christmas, they still need eight turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, and 17 desserts.

"Your donations matter, and they're going to go to someone in need," said CEO Tim Grigsby.

They're hoping people will drop off on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning and will learn more about the mission of the 24 Hour Club - and the second chances it's helped alumni like Patton to achieve.

"I've never been a part of something so special, and it's just a gift. This place is a gift," she said.

Christmas dinner will be served on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up to bring a prepared dish by clicking here.