Suspect fires at off-duty officer's vehicle in Dallas road rage incident, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident after an unidentified suspect fired at an off-duty Dallas officer's vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway.

According to Dallas police, the officer — who was off duty but in uniform — was driving when the suspect opened fire. 

No injuries were reported.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

