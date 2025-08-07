Suspect fires at off-duty officer's vehicle in Dallas road rage incident, police say

Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident after an unidentified suspect fired at an off-duty Dallas officer's vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway.

According to Dallas police, the officer — who was off duty but in uniform — was driving when the suspect opened fire.

No injuries were reported.

