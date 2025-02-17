Dallas, protesters slam President Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE for cutting federal workers

DALLAS — On Presidents Day, dozens of protesters in downtown Dallas took turns chanting against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who's heading the Department of Government Efficiency.

The group called 50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement, organized this and similar events across the country. Neal Nelson of North Richland Hills is among the protesters.

CBS News Texas

"It's against Trump, it's against Musk, DOGE," said Nelson. He and others at the protest near City Hall criticized how the administration is slashing federal jobs and spending.

The administration has fired thousands of probationary federal employees in various agencies and offered voluntary buyouts accepted by 75,000 other federal workers.

The president's cabinet members are also reporting they're cutting millions of dollars of spending.

"I think a lot of people here would agree the government needs to be downsized but to do it so drastically, so quickly, affecting so many people's lives, I just felt like they're not giving it the thought before they do the cuts," Nelson said.

Margie Lynn of Dallas agreed.

CBS News Texas

"There are things that do need to be cut, there is waste," said Lynn. "But it needs to be done in a manner that Congress is involved in, not just by individuals going into those offices and destroying them."

Last week, Musk stood in the Oval Office next to President Trump to defend the cuts he has identified as wasteful. Among the items highlighted by Musk on X, the social platform he owns, are "$29 million to strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh" and "$32 million to the Prague Civil Society Centre."

Musk told reporters at the White House, "If your taxpayer dollars are not spent in a sensible and frugal manner, then that's not ok. Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely on things that matter to the people."

In Fort Worth Saturday, U.S. House Democratic leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said his party wants to make sure funding previously approved by Congress makes it to Texas and other states.

"As opposed to an unelected, unaccountable, out of control billionaire like Elon Musk getting to determine what the people of Texas do or do not receive," said Jeffries

As much as the protesters here and Democrats are criticizing President Trump and Musk, Republicans in Congress we spoke with are praising the effort. North Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, said she previously filed bills to require third-party audits of government agencies.

"I was talking about DOGE before DOGE was a thing," said Van Duyne, who defended Musk and said the cuts are necessary. "Look at the things Elon Musk in two weeks has already uncovered. I don't hear any Democrat defending those items that he has called out to the public."

Unions are now fighting back against the President and Musk in court. While various public opinion polls show most Americans support Mr. Trump's policies, protesters in Dallas, including Margie Lynn, said they're hoping their message will resonate.

"I think this is just the beginning," said Lynn.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.