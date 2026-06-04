Pride spirit endures in Dallas after rainbow crosswalks removed

The rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road in Dallas may be gone, but community members say their spirit remains strong.

Chris Michael has worked at Salon Aura for 10 years. He said that despite the decorative crosswalks being painted over recently, following a state directive, the community is still choosing to celebrate. June is recognized as National Pride Month.

"We're there whether you realize we are or not," Michael said. "Just for us to continue being who we are and continue being proud and you know, showing the community that doesn't understand this, that, you know, we live and breathe and die and celebrate and are sad just like everybody else."

Community events continue on the strip

On Thursday night, the Cedar Springs Merchant Association is hosting its monthly Wine Walk along the strip, now lined with new banners and Pride flags. Organizers said they expect a large turnout.

"This month, I think it is more important now than ever before," said Chad Mantooth, a board member with the Cedar Springs Merchant Association. "It's more important now to be visible and to show people that we have always existed, and we will always exist, and we are not going away."

Pride parade returns downtown

After years at Fair Park, this year's Dallas Pride Parade and Festival will take place in downtown Dallas, where the event originally began. The move comes as Fair Park prepares to host FIFA World Cup events.

Sherrell Cross, CEO of Dallas Pride, said in a statement: "This year after being in Fair Park for years we moved the festival and parade to Downtown Dallas and spread it across five parks. We also had to make this year a one-day event to accommodate all the preparation for FIFA. We are excited as many people don't know that Pride originally started in Downtown Dallas, so our pioneers always hoped that it could make its way back downtown. People should expect a celebration of Love and Light, showing that even through these challenging times, we are still pressing forward. We can't wait to see everyone and even though the rainbow crosswalks went away you can't erase our rainbows in our hearts. We are still here."

Michael said he hopes the festivities remain downtown in future years.

"I feel like that's a lot more visibility," Michael said. "I feel like most prides should either be in the gay community or even in downtown, it shows solidarity with the city and the gay community."

Visibility remains a priority

With Pride Month underway, many in the community said they will continue to show up for the LGBTQ community and celebrate who they are – crosswalks or not.

"We have hope, we have resilience, and we are always going to be here," Mantooth said.

The Thursday Wine Walk runs from 6 to 9 p.m. along Cedar Springs Road. The Dallas Pride festival and parade take place on Saturday. The festival begins at 11 a.m. at Main Street Garden Park, and the Nighttime Spectacle parade starts at 7 p.m.