Dallas ER doctor's license suspended after indecency with a child charge, board says

A North Texas emergency room doctor's medical license was suspended after he was charged with indecency with a child, according to the Texas Medical Board.

Lawrence Bean is an emergency room doctor at Preston Hollow Emergency Room in Dallas, according to TMB. The victim was 11 years old at the time of the incident and according to arrest records, the incident took place on May 13.

The Heath Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Bean on June 6 for indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Bean was arrested on June 16 with a bond set at $25,000. He was released on the same day.

It was not made clear if the incident happened at Preston Hollow Emergency Room or not.

TMB said his license was suspended as it deemed him a continuing threat to the welfare of the public, according to court documents. It is also unclear if he is still employed at the emergency room.

Bean's license was suspended on Aug. 13 and will be suspended until the board takes further action.