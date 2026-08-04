Dallas police supervisor suspended 15 days after accessing officer's private photos, officials say

A Dallas police supervisor who accessed a female officer's phone and sent her intimate photos to himself has received a 15-day suspension, authorities said.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Dallas Police Women's Association, which argues the punishment reflects a broader failure within the department to protect female officers.

In a statement posted on social media, the association said Sgt. Daylon L. Grandberry's actions – and the department's response – highlight systemic problems in how misconduct involving women is handled.

Dallas police spokesman Jonathan E. Maner confirmed Grandberry received the suspension after the department completed its administrative disciplinary process. He said the disciplinary action can be appealed through the civil service system.

"Because this is a personnel matter, the department is limited in what additional information it can provide," Maner said in an email. "We cannot comment further on personnel matters beyond the disciplinary findings reflected in the applicable records."

Association disputes "accidental" claim

The Dallas Police Women's Association called the outcome "a slap on the wrist to him and a slap in the face to every female officer in our department," condemning the department's failure to terminate or demote him.

"He claims it was accidental," the association said. "He accidentally clicked her photo icon. He accidentally scrolled and scrolled to find the 'hidden photos' tab. He accidentally memorized her password. He accidentally entered her password to access the hidden photos folder. He accidentally scrolled through her images. He accidentally texted those images to himself – twice. He accidentally deleted the evidence."

"Later," the association said, "she noticed that he was the last contact in her text messages, though she hadn't texted him recently. That's when she discovered what he had done."

In its statement, the association said the department fosters a culture in which female officers are mistreated by supervisors with few consequences.

"Female officers are often seen as expendable and are vulnerable to objectification and abuse by male supervisors without significant consequences," the association said. "This culture not only undermines the trust and safety of female officers but also perpetuates a cycle of predatory behavior that is frequently ignored or brushed aside by the department."

The association said the officer feared retaliation and wanted her identity protected, noting she filed a complaint despite concerns about how the department might respond.

"We demand serious, tangible change," the association said. "Incidents like this set us back decades."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.