Dallas Police: Sunday morning shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com)- A shooting incident in North Dallas early on Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured according to police.

According to a statement, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive around 1:28 am on April 23. The department says they located two male victims after a preliminary investigation by officers.

Dallas police say a 22-year-old male was found dead on the scene and the second victim, another 22-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

During an investigation, Police say 22-year-old Taven McGee was identified as a suspect in the shooting. McGee was later located near the scene and arrested.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.