Street racing crackdown leads to 24 arrests, 40 citations and multiple seizures in Duncanville

Police made 24 arrests and issued 40 citations during a crackdown on street racing in Duncanville this past weekend.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers disrupted what they described as a reckless driving event on Saturday evening in the 9600 block of Clark Road.

Seven handguns, two AR-type pistols, approximately 530 grams of marijuana, and roughly 226 grams of THC wax were seized. Additionally, 35 vehicles were impounded, and one stolen vehicle was recovered, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department's Street Racing Task Force conducted several traffic stops, leading to arrests and seizures.

"The Dallas Police Department does not condone the reckless and irresponsible behavior of anyone participating in these illegal events," the department said, adding that it will continue to monitor similar activities.

The Dallas police encourage anyone witnessing such illegal activity to call 911 to report it.