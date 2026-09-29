Dallas police spokesperson Allison Hudson publishes new book on communication skills, building trust

The spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department has added published author to her list of titles.

Allison Hudson has been overseeing DPD's Office of Media Relations and Community Affairs for the past year.

Now she's sharing her experience as a law enforcement communications specialist in her new book called "Public Trust."

"Everything stops and starts with communication," said Hudson, "whether it's effective or ineffective."

Hudson says she spent three months writing the book as a guide for anyone who needs to learn proper communication skills.

"We're all trying to build trust," she said.

"Communication is not an afterthought; it is a leadership strategy," Hudson said. "I think this book is targeted for everyone, whether you're a CEO of a company or just starting out."

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux contributed by writing the forward to the book.

Copies of "Public Trust" went on sale Sept.11.