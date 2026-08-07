Manhunt underway in Northeast Dallas after stabbing suspect runs from police, DPD says

A Dallas police officer fired gunshots at a stabbing suspect Friday morning and a manhunt is underway to find him, the department said.

DPD said that officers responded to a call at the Sunchase Park Apartments on Park Lane east of Hemlock Avenue. The suspect, 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz, allegedly stabbed a woman at the scene.

Isidoro Melo-Munoz Dallas Police Department

At a news conference later Friday morning, DPD said Melo-Munoz and the victim were dating. When officers arrived, they found Melo-Munoz standing over the victim with a knife on a second-floor landing.

Officers told Melo-Munoz to drop the knife, but he did not and an officer fired their weapon, DPD said. He then ran from the scene.

DPD describes Melo-Munoz as a Hispanic man about 5-foot-5 inches tall and 140 pounds. Residents are urged to call 911 if they see him.

"We have all of our patrol elements looking for him, all of our technology, every available resource right now," DPD public information officer Allison Hudson told CBS News Texas's Bo Evans.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers were not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.