Dallas police shock park-goers with early shutdown of park, walking areas near Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Dallas Police Officers told people coming to the park on Tuesday evening that it was closed early. The shutdown comes after officers had a showdown with a protest against ICE and immigration tactics.

Before parkgoers could take an evening stroll near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Dallas Police Officers turned them away.

An officer who did not allow CBS News Texas to identify himself first stated that the department's command staff was shutting down the park at 7 pm. The officer did not say how long the curfew would be in effect.

"The park is closed. The park is closed," could be heard blaring repeatedly from another officer's vehicle.

The effort comes after a night of conflict on the same grounds. DPD clashed with protesters during a mostly peaceful protest.

Gerardo Velasquez faces charges of assaulting a police officer and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Before the showdown with the officers, protesters chanted and gave speeches. Then, some took off into the street before 9 pm. Afterward, the chants turned to chaos; police said Velasquez was hitting a marked DPD vehicle.

Lost in the showdown with the police, the messages of the protest, like Sara Martinez.

"I'm the daughter of immigrants, so this issue is very important to me," Sara Martinez said. "People come here seeking a better life, and immigrants have contributed so much to this country, and for them to be vilified as people that just take from the country is unfair."

Marissa Lopez's words were not either. She has a personal stake in the solidarity with Los Angeles.

"So seeing that I'm from L.A., and although these raids have been happening before this, it's personal, it's home," Lopez said. "And seeing ICE there in my hometown brought me out here. But not only that, but just to help support those who don't have a voice and are going through this horrific time."