Dallas police searching for 76-year-old missing man

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are looking for a man they say is critically missing.

76-year-old Shiulun Yan Dallas Police Department

76-year-old Shiulun Yan has grey hair and brown eyes. The Asian man, who is about 5'09," was last seen wearing a green shirt and beige pants. He driving a Grey 2018 Ford Escape in the 2000 block of McBroom Street with Texas license plate: NTX3998.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to call 911, or (214) 671-4268.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 1:27 PM

