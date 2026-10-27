Dallas Police searching for 13-year-old girl missing for nearly week

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl, who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

According to DPD, Natalie Armstrong was last seen walking in the 9300 block of Whistle Stop Place on Oct. 21, around 10 p.m.

Police said about an hour and 15 minutes before, surveillance video captured her exiting a DART train at the SMU/Mockingbird Station with another person, who hasn't been identified, but is also believed to be a juvenile.

She's described as a white female, standing at 5'3", weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

On Monday, Oct.

Police said Armstrong may be in need of help and urged anyone who knows her location to call 911 or the Dallas Police Youth Operations/Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.