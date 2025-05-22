Three children struck by vehicle near Dallas elementary school, authorities say

Three children were injured Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near Felix G. Botello Elementary School in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, according to Dallas ISD.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Marsalis Avenue, just off Interstate 35E.

Emergency responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene. The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The accident happened shortly after school dismissal, officials said.

Marsalis Avenue near the school has been temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.