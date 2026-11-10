Dallas police seek 3 "persons of interest" in Deep Ellum shooting that killed father of 2

Dallas police are asking for help identifying three people – described as "persons of interest" – who were seen on surveillance video leaving the scene of a Deep Ellum shooting that left a 20-year-old father of two dead.

Isiah Boling was shot in the 2600 block of Elm Street shortly after midnight on Nov. 1. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the Dallas Police Department.

"The three individuals are seen leaving the scene shortly after the murder," Dallas police said in a news release.

Boling was among four people killed in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum over Halloween weekend. Another 15 people were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas at 214-671-3598 or boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov.

Young father killed during Halloween celebrations

Known to his family as Zay, Boling left behind a 1-year-old daughter, Tazanna, and a 2-year-old son, Zamier.

Boling's family previously told CBS News Texas reporter Amelia Mugavero that he was celebrating Halloween with his brother and sister when a group of men grabbed his sister, leading to an argument.

His family said Boling was shot twice, in the chest and stomach, as the confrontation escalated.

His family remembered him as a loving father, devoted son, and protector who always looked out for the people he loved.

Mother remembers son who protected family

Isaiah Boling Boling Family

Boling's mother, Flora Perez, recalled returning to the scene where her son was killed. There, she found the mask that had been placed over his face.

"I knew that was the last thing that touched him. So I gave it a kiss, and I brought it home with me because I got to kiss me goodbye like that," Perez told Mugavero.

Perez said her son had a bright future ahead of him.

"He was someone with a future. He was a protector, and he died doing that," she said.

Boling was with his brother and sister at Deep Ellum's "Nightmare on Elm Street" party when, according to his family, the night took a deadly turn.

His family said a group of men grabbed his sister near Elm Street, prompting a verbal altercation involving Boling. The confrontation escalated to gunfire, and Boling was fatally shot.

Video from the scene showed Boling lying on the ground as his brother and paramedics rushed to help him.

For Perez, the loss was difficult to comprehend.

"You're not supposed to bury your children. You plan on your children burying you," she said.

Two young children left without father

Boling's mother and the mother of his children, Thalia Tracey, said he adored his two young children. Tracey said the children still ask for their father and do not yet understand that he is gone.

"The best father to his kids. They loved him. They still ask for him," Tracey said.

She said she was still struggling to process his death.

"Like it can't be real. It still doesn't feel like it," Tracey said.