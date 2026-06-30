Dallas police officer arrested for solicitation of prostitution, department says

A Dallas police officer has been arrested for solicitation of prostitution, authorities said.

According to DPD, one of its own, Senior Corporal Zachary Helm, was taken into custody on Monday and faces a felony charge.

Helm has been a member of the department since June 2006 and is currently assigned to the special investigation division. Since his arrest, he's been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, DPD said.

According to DPD news releases this year, at least four officers have been arrested since the New Year.