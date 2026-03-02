Dallas motorcycle officer transported to hospital after crash, sheriff's office says

A Dallas motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital following a crash early Monday morning, authorities confirmed to CBS News Texas.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. at Interstate 35 and Inwood Road in Dallas, resulting in the northbound lanes being closed.

When emergency crews arrived, the officer was reportedly up and walking after the incident, but he was taken to the hospital to be treated. He's expected to be OK, authorities told CBS News Texas.

The sheriff's office said that after the initial incident, the officer's motorcycle was struck a second time by a vehicle.

At this time, details on what led to the crash have not been released. An investigation is underway as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.