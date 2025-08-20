Dallas Police K-9 Max released from emergency vet after suffering heat exhaustion

A Dallas Police K-9 officer is recovering after suffering heat exhaustion while working outside in extreme temperatures. K-9 Max, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, received a hero's welcome from officers, handlers and staff when he was released from MedVet Dallas at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS News Texas' Dawn White was the only reporter present at the emergency veterinary hospital when Max walked out the doors following a major scare.

Dog collapsed during East Dallas manhunt

Investigators said Max suffered a heat-related illness during a manhunt just before 2 p.m. Tuesday along Highland Road in East Dallas. Dallas Police rushed the beloved K-9 to the emergency vet for treatment.

Department outlines heat safety protocols

Dallas Police issued a statement detailing its policies for K-9s working in extreme weather. "The handlers are trained to recognize when their dogs are showing signs of exhaustion and to be mindful when it's extremely hot or cold outside," the statement read.

Each canine vehicle is equipped with a heat alarm system, and handlers are required to conduct weekly function checks during the summer months. Dogs are not left unattended for more than 10 minutes, and water bowls and regular breaks are provided throughout the day.

Training includes heat stress awareness

Dallas Police spokesperson Cordin Rubinson said there is no specific temperature threshold for K-9 deployment, but handlers receive training on heat-related stress. "As part of our Basic Handler School, the handlers are taught about canine health and safety concerns, including heat related stress," Rubinson said. "Additionally, handlers are sent to our veterinarian to learn more about the health, well-being, and safety of their canine partners."

Veterinarian shares warning signs and tips

Dr. Danielle Williams, a critical care specialist at MedVet Dallas, said dog owners should watch for signs of heat exhaustion such as heavy panting, trembling, vomiting or diarrhea. "The dog's shock organ is the GI tract," she said. "If they're vomiting or having diarrhea, that's all concerning for heat exhaustion."

Williams advised owners to move dogs into shade or air conditioning and offer room temperature water. "We do not recommend doing cold ice water or cold ice water baths," she said. "It's important to get them out of the heat, stop the exercise and get them cooled down immediately."

Max expected to make full recovery

K-9 Max is now recovering at his handler's home and is expected to make a full recovery. The Dallas Police Department's canine unit was established in 1961.