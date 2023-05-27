Dallas police investigating reports of sexual assault on the Katy Trail

Dallas police are investigating reports of a man sexually assaulting several women on the Katy Trail, one of the city's most popular spots for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

In the past few days, several women have shared on social media and with their friends that they've been groped or followed while on the trail, in broad daylight.

"I've seen it on Nextdoor, I've seen it on an online yard sale, and I've had friends text me stuff about the same guy," said a woman who lives in the area. "It's just kind of scary. It's in the middle of the day. It doesn't really seem like there's much to deter him."

"The Dallas Police Department is aware of these reports and is investigating, along with monitoring trail systems," police said in a statement.

Seeing several officers on bikes patrolling the trail Friday afternoon made some people feel more comfortable.

"Hopefully they do continue to have them, not just right now, but in the future," said Andrea Morales, who walks on the Katy Trail every day.

How to stay safe on the Katy Trail

Friends of the Katy Trail, the nonprofit that operates and maintains the trail, is sharing these safety reminders with people:

Be aware of your surroundings

Walk/run with a buddy if possible

Keep earbuds at a low level or wear only one

Vary your routine

Call 911 if you feel unsafe

Mile maker signs are located along the trail so that you can identify your location if needed

So far, police have declined to comment about whether the cases are connected will have confirmed there have been no arrests.