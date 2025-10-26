Dallas police identify suspect wanted for capital murder in deadly late-2023 home invasion

Dallas police have identified a suspect wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with a deadly home invasion in late 2023 that left one man dead.

Arnold Sustaita Zapata, 26, has been identified as one of three suspects who allegedly forced their way into a residence in the 4400 block of South St. Augustine Drive at the Maderas Apartments on Dec. 30, 2023.

Inside, police say the suspects shot 24-year-old Juvenal Antero. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the time of the incident showed the suspects fleeing the scene and getting into a red Kia Soul.

Zapata remains at large, police say

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the other suspects and locating Zapata, who remains at large. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Considered armed and dangerous

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Dallas police.

How to share information

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Christian at 469-670-4735 or michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this or other felony offenses.