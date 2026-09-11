Dallas police, firefighters blast city manager's no-show as contract deadline looms

Dallas police officers and firefighters are turning up the heat on City Hall after City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert missed a contract meeting that union leaders say had been scheduled for three weeks.

The no-show came a day before Sept. 11, a date that carries special significance for first responders.

Dallas police and fire unions are pushing for better pay and benefits as their current contracts approach expiration.

"We take our time to come in to negotiate in good faith, and the city just no-shows," Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Chris Peterson said. "And that's frustrating."

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Representatives from six public safety organizations say they showed up expecting Tolbert to be there.

Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease said they were initially told she was simply running late.

"Fifteen minutes out, everything's running a little bit late, half hour out, and then sorry, just not going to make it," Pease said.

Tolbert said her absence was unavoidable and never intended as a sign of disrespect.

She said she joined Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux and Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball for a meet-and-greet with the president during the Republican National Convention.

"This was an important opportunity to advocate for Dallas," Tolbert said in a statement.

Dallas police and firefighters' pay at center of negotiations

The missed meeting comes as money already is fueling tensions at the bargaining table.

Dallas says public safety employees received roughly an 8% increase over previous budget years. Starting pay is $81,232 for Dallas police officers and $75,397 for firefighters.

Union leaders say they want compensation that keeps pace with the cost of living and with competing departments.

They also oppose changes to health benefits, including a preferred provider organization, or PPO, plan. The unions contend that losing that option could make recruiting and retaining first responders even more difficult.

"We're losing them to other surrounding communities right now because their schedule's better, their pay is better, their benefits are better," Peterson said.

"I want a contract right now," he added.

Dallas public safety contracts face looming deadline

Union leaders say the clock may now be as much of a problem as the money.

"We, as police and fire, are trying to decide, are we at an impasse with the city?" Pease said. "Where are we?"

The current contracts expire at the end of September. Union leaders say the agreements would then enter a six-month evergreen period if no new deal is reached.

Pease said there may no longer be enough time to negotiate a contract and hold a union vote before the agreements expire.

"There's not enough time for us to even vote on a contract before our contract expires," he said.

Tolbert emphasized that the city manager is not a required member of Dallas' official meet-and-confer negotiating team. She said representatives from the city attorney's office, budget office, human resources department, and police and fire leadership have her authority to negotiate.

She also said the city's team remains prepared to return to the bargaining table "promptly and in good faith."

For police and fire unions, however, the missed meeting has become another flashpoint in negotiations already running short on time.

City manager's complete statement

Here is Tolbert's full statement:

"I am in receipt of the recent letter sent by the Dallas Police Association, Dallas Firefighter Association and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization regarding my absence from a scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 10th. I recognize and take seriously the concerns raised through these association leaders. My unavoidable absence at the scheduled time was not in any way intended to convey disrespect.

"Although, I fully understand the frustration this caused among these association leaders, to be clear, I along with Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, and Fire Chief Justin Ball represented the city in our official capacity for a meet and greet with the President of the United States during the RNC Convention. This was an important opportunity to advocate for Dallas. As you know, high level meetings can arise unexpectedly when world leaders are in Dallas. I deeply appreciate the steadfast dedication and selfless service of our city's police officers and firefighters, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to treat them with the utmost respect and seriousness.

"I have, throughout my tenure as City Manager, remained accessible and dedicated to achieving a fair and equitable agreement through the meet and confer process. We recognize that open dialogue and mutual participation are vital, and we fully agree that productive negotiations require the presence and engagement of both parties. However, as City Manager, I am not a required member of the city's meet and confer negotiation team. To that end, all meet and confer meetings include the Chief of Public Safety, City Attorney's Office, Budget Office, Human Resources, and Command staff of both Police and Fire which make up the city's required meet and confer negotiation team.

"Based on the feedback I received from the city's official meet and confer negotiation team, they remain ready to return to the negotiating table promptly and in good faith, ensuring that all parties are afforded a meaningful opportunity to present and discuss their positions. Our guiding principle is to reach an agreement that honors the invaluable contributions of our public safety personnel while balancing the broader interests and responsibilities of the Dallas community.

"I will continue to meet with leadership of all associations, as appropriate, and as my schedule permits, but this should never take the place of critical meetings with Police and Fire Department executive leadership and the city's official meet and confer negotiation team who have my full support and authority to represent me in these matters."