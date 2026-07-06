Woman rescued after days trapped in sewage-filled Dallas ravine during extreme heat, police say

A woman was rescued after being trapped in a steep, sewage-filled, muddy ravine in sweltering temperatures for days, the Dallas Police Department announced Monday.

DPD said at about 5:25 p.m. on June 28, a passerby reportedly heard faint cries for help coming from a wooded area behind a high school. He went toward the sound, where he discovered a woman trapped in the ravine.

Dallas officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, calling the terrain "treacherous" in the 104-degree heat. The two departments began a joint operation to safely extricate the victim and transport her to the hospital.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was treated for severe dehydration, prolonged sun exposure and other injuries she sustained while being trapped.

"The Dallas Police Department would like to sincerely thank the officers, firefighters, and paramedics who took part in this rescue operation. Your swift action and joint effort saved a young woman who was in desperate need of help," DPD said in a social media statement.

The department didn't reveal how many days the woman was stuck in the ravine or how the incident happened.

CBS News Texas has reached out for more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.