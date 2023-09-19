Watch CBS News
Dallas Police Department searching for Derrick Scott Taylor, 52

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 52-year-old man missing since Sunday morning. 

At about 4 a.m. that day, Derrick Scott Taylor was seen on foot in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Blvd.

He is 5'08", 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black cotton shorts.

Police said there's a possibility he's confused and need help. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 911 or (214) 671.4268

