Dallas police fatally shoot man who charged at officers with knife after SWAT standoff, police say

A man was fatally shot by authorities Tuesday overnight after charging at Dallas SWAT officers with a knife following an hours-long standoff, according to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Dallas police officers were called to a house in the 13800 block of Far Hills Dr. Tuesday around 7:40 p.m., when a man was threatening people in the house and was threatening to harm himself, Chief Comeaux said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman and a man came out of the house. That's when the man charged at officers with a knife, Comeaux said. Officers retreated, and the man went back inside the house, barricading himself.

Dallas police then called their SWAT team, which tried to take the man into custody, but Comeaux said the man charged at officers again with the knife. That's when he was fatally shot by officers, Comeaux said.

There were no officers injured or other injuries reported. Comeaux did not say how long the man was barricaded for.

Authorities said more information will be released in the coming days.