New Dallas police chief's crime crackdown nets nearly 100 arrests since May launch

Dallas' new police chief has announced the results of his first major crime initiative, Operation Justice Trail, which has led to nearly 100 arrests since its launch last month.

Targeting repeat offenders

CBS News Texas

The operation, aimed at removing violent felons from the streets, has so far resulted in 98 arrests, including 10 individuals with more than 90 prior offenses between them.

"The goal was to identify and find all felons that were walking around on the streets of Dallas," Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said during a news conference at Dallas Police Department headquarters. "Any felon that was out free, we wanted to put them in custody."

Multi-agency effort

The initiative is a collaboration between the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. As part of the crackdown, officials announced a reward for three of the city's most wanted criminals.

Assistant Chief Catrina Shead of the Dallas Police Department delivered a stern warning to fugitives.

"Our message is clear—we're putting violent felons on notice," Shead said. "If you are wanted, turn yourself in and know that we are determined to pursue every measure to take you into custody."

Bond system under scrutiny

Despite the operation's success, authorities faced questions about why so many criminals with a combined total of 700 convictions were free.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot explained that initial bond decisions are beyond his office's control.

"There could be a situation where any one of these or any other individuals—high profile, high crime—could be arrested and bonded out," Creuzot said. "We do not set the bonds in the DA's office. And unfortunately, the way the system is set up in Dallas County, we're not even present when the initial bonds are set."

ICE holds and immigration status

Three of the 98 arrested individuals have ICE holds, indicating they may be in the country illegally.

Operation to continue through summer

The initiative will run through the summer, a period when violent crime historically rises in the city. Dallas Police Sgt. Sheldon Smith, president of the National Black Police Association, highlighted the importance of their mission.

"It's a job that needs to be done," Smith said. "Somebody has to do it. We're very blessed to have the ability to do it. But we realize we can't do it alone."

Reward offered for information

To encourage public involvement, authorities have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted violent felons, reinforcing their commitment to tackling repeat offenders.