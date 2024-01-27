Dallas police are "Freezin' for a Reason" this weekend!

DALLAS - Members of the Dallas Police Department took a dive into a pool at the Bachman Recreation Center Saturday morning. They were 'freezing for a reason' to support Special Olympics Texas.

Over 30 members of DPD braved the chilly temperatures and took the polar plunge all to raise money for a great cause.

Many wore a variety of costumes from Hulk Hogan to Superman, there was no shortage of fun.

"Cold, but it's awesome coming out here to support Special Olympics," said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia. He adds it's important for his department to be visible in the community and create these lively moments when they have such tough jobs, "It's just a great partnership that we have, i mean to see the smiles on those athletes' faces and the support that we got, earlier in the week I got a video from an athlete cheering me on to come to this, i wasn't going to miss this for anything so it was awesome."

The department raised over$ 8,000 for athletes in the greater Dallas area.

"Which will help them get to competitions, help them buy equipment and uniforms and compete at the highest level," said Jordan Baccus with Special Olympics Texas, "Any law enforcement that's involved with Special Olympics across North America and international, they are actually our largest grassroots fundraisers for Special Olympics athletes."

There are seven more polar plunges.

If you would like to know more information or to donate, click here.