Watch CBS News
Local News

"Operation Fight Club" rescues more than 200 dogs in Dallas dog‑fighting sweep, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

More than 200 dogs were rescued from suspected dog‑fighting sites across Dallas in a multi‑agency sweep dubbed "Operation Fight Club," authorities said Wednesday.

Stolen guns and other evidence linked to dog fighting were also seized, the Dallas Police Department said in a social media post.

Police did not release the locations involved, but said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Authorities said they seized:

  • 207 dogs
  • 21 pistols
  • 28 rifles
  • Six revolvers
  • More than 500 grams of cocaine
  • Over 500 grams of marijuana
  • Fentanyl pills
  • Dog‑fighting equipment, including treadmills, chains and other paraphernalia

Dallas police worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI Dallas Safe Streets Task Force, Dallas Animal Services, Operation Kindness, and the ASPCA to execute search warrants at "dozens of locations" as part of the dog‑fighting and animal‑cruelty investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue