"Operation Fight Club" rescues more than 200 dogs in Dallas dog‑fighting sweep, authorities say

More than 200 dogs were rescued from suspected dog‑fighting sites across Dallas in a multi‑agency sweep dubbed "Operation Fight Club," authorities said Wednesday.

Stolen guns and other evidence linked to dog fighting were also seized, the Dallas Police Department said in a social media post.

Police did not release the locations involved, but said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Authorities said they seized:

207 dogs

21 pistols

28 rifles

Six revolvers

More than 500 grams of cocaine

Over 500 grams of marijuana

Fentanyl pills

Dog‑fighting equipment, including treadmills, chains and other paraphernalia

Dallas police worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI Dallas Safe Streets Task Force, Dallas Animal Services, Operation Kindness, and the ASPCA to execute search warrants at "dozens of locations" as part of the dog‑fighting and animal‑cruelty investigation.

