Tickets to the Dallas Open now on sale

FRISCO – Tickets for the Dallas Open are now on sale.

The Dallas Open takes place Feb. 1-9, 2025 at The Star in Frisco with two of the top pro tennis players in the world slated to compete.

Taylor Fritz, the 6th-ranked player in the world, and Frances Tiafoe, ranked 17th, will compete in the tournament. Fritz, the top-ranked American player, was the runner-up at the 2024 U.S. Open. Tiafoe is ranked third among American men.

2024 Dallas Open champion Tommy Paul is also going to compete at the event. Paul is one of the top Americans on the ATP Tour and is currently ranked No. 13 in the world.

"The Dallas Open will always be special to me and I'm looking forward to defending my title from 2024," Paul said. "I'm excited for next year's tournament and playing against some of the best players in the world at The Star in Frisco."

Joining Paul is the No. 9 tennis player in the world, Casper Ruud. Ruud is a 12-time winner on the ATP Tour and was previously ranked as the No. 2 tennis player in the world.

"I am very much looking forward to playing at the new edition of the Dallas Open in 2025," Ruud said. "Tournaments elevated to a 500-level tournament bring the highest levels of competition and as a player, I always look forward to competing against some of the best players in the world with the hopes of coming out on top."

In 2025, the Dallas Open is elevating its status from an ATP 250 to ATP 500 event, meaning players have the chance to earn more ATP ranking points and compete for a share of approximately $2.8 million in prize money. The Dallas Open is one of three tournaments, selected from a pool of 17, awarded an upgrade.

You can purchase tickets here.