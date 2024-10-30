Top American men's tennis players Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe commit to 2025 Dallas Open

DALLAS – Two of the biggest names in men's tennis will take the court at the 2025 Dallas Open, organizers announced Wednesday.

Taylor Fritz, the 6th-ranked player in the world, and Frances Tiafoe, ranked 17th, will compete in the tournament, which is scheduled for February 1-9 at The Star in Frisco. Fritz, the top-ranked American player, was the runner-up at the 2024 U.S. Open. Tiafoe is ranked third among American men.

The tournament previously announced that 2024 Dallas Open champion Tommy Paul will return, and world No. 8 Casper Ruud will also compete.

The boldface names will be competing for the biggest prize in the tournament's short history. Since the Dallas Open began in 2022, it was an ATP 250 event, which means the winner received 250 points toward their world ranking. Starting in 2025, the Dallas Open will be an ATP 500 event, one of just 14 worldwide.

Along with the increase in status comes a larger prize purse; Competitors will play for a share of about $2.8 million.

Premium ticket packages and week-long passes are available now. Single-session tickets and weekend passes will go on sale at some point this fall.