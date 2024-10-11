Watch CBS News
Dallas North Tollway back open after deadly motorcycle accident shut down travel

By ShaCamree Gowdy, Steven Rosenbaum

CBS Texas

DALLAS — The Dallas North Tollway reopened around 8:15 Friday morning after an hours-long closure in both directions at Northwest Highway following a deadly motorcycle accident.

The incident happened around midnight when a motorcyclist hit a utility box, causing wires to fall across the roadway. Spectrum crews responded to the scene to make needed repairs, which they completed just before 8 a.m. The highway reopened 20 minutes later. 

Northbound traffic was forced to exit at Lovers Lane and southbound traffic at Northwest Highway. Drivers can expect to encounter delays in the area and surrounding streets as the congestion unwinds.

There is no word yet on what caused the initial accident, or any information on the person who was killed.

