Dallas nonprofit helping families facing homelessness selected for 11 Days of Giving

As the holidays approach, many North Texas families are facing greater financial strain than usual. Through its third annual 11 Days of Giving campaign, CBS News Texas, in partnership with Tom Thumb and Albertsons, is donating $1,000 a day to nonprofits working to meet those growing needs.

Interfaith helps families regain stability

One of those organizations is Interfaith Family Services, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to helping families facing homelessness regain stability and independence.

The organization primarily serves single mothers, offering rent assistance, childcare, career training and long-term support designed to help families rebuild after financial hardship. Many arrive overwhelmed and uncertain about what comes next.

"Most of the moms come to us in a very desperate and disappointed state that things haven't worked out," said Kimberly Williams, Interfaith CEO.

Families find relief and support

That relief is often visible as families begin to stabilize. "You can see it on their faces, the relief that they experience," Williams said.

Angelica Noble moved into Interfaith housing this fall with her three children.

"If we didn't have interfaith, we would be in a completely different boat," Noble said.

Christmas store offers dignity and joy

As the year comes to a close, Interfaith adds an extra layer of support through its annual Christmas store. The space is filled with donated toys, all free of charge, allowing parents to shop for their children with dignity. Children also have the opportunity to select gifts for their parents.

"Every parent wants to give their kid a magical Christmas, so when you are in a season where you may not be able to do that yourself, it's a godsend, honestly," Noble said.

Staff members say the experience is about more than gifts.

"It gives these moms and dads a chance to feel like they really shopped for their kiddos," said Leasa Davis of Interfaith Family Services.

Donation stretches far for families

Interfaith was selected to receive a $1,000 donation through the 11 Days of Giving campaign. Williams said the impact can be significant.

"A thousand dollars can go a very long way at interfaith, whether that is sponsoring a child's complete summer experience, or paying for a mom's entire month at interfaith, rent, utilities, that type of thing," Williams said.

Mission focused on lasting change

The goal, she added, is lasting change.

"With the right support, people's lives can be completely transformed and we are privileged to be a part of that process."