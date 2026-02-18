Dallas reexamines nightlife rules after crackdown exposes outdated ordinances

In Dallas, stepped‑up code enforcement is working to curb crime in the city's entertainment districts. Only, some city leaders say, it's working so well that now a task force is looking to address some unintended consequences: good businesses are being hurt by the enforcement of some outdated rules.

"We as a city have the habit of sometimes taking a sledgehammer to fix a problem that could be fixed with a scalpel," says District 1 Councilmember Chad West. "And in this situation, the nighttime code enforcement department came in with good intentions, and for the most part, they did a great job. And they still are holding these operators that are problem people accountable."

Of course, there's a "but" coming.

Old rules resurface under scrutiny

"They did such a good job, to be fair, that they ended up enforcing old rules that had never been looked at in decades that ended up harming and shutting down operators that have never caused any problems — both in Deep Ellum, in Bishop Arts, and possibly in other parts of the city," West said.

Now, a hospitality and nightlife task force is working to undo those "unintended consequences" while also supporting the good operators.

Allen Falkner serves on that task force.

Push to protect live‑music venues

"I am trying to promote live music in Dallas," Falkner said without hesitation. "So, my involvement in the task force is to make sure that smaller venues, restaurants, different establishments can actually have live music and support what Dallas really needs. Deep Ellum, especially."

Falkner owns The Nines, a Deep Ellum dance club. As he works to help rewrite how the city issues permits for entertainment venues, he admits — it's complicated.

"It's never going to be a one-size-fits-all. And you're very right about anything that's open after 2:00 a.m. is going to be very different than anything that's open at 2:00 in the afternoon," explains Falkner. "And that's what's going to make this entertainment permit so complex to write is because we have to take all of these factors and try to make them all work together."

Balancing safety with business needs

In recent years, several high‑profile crimes in Deep Ellum led to increased pressure on city leaders to boost code enforcement — and use permitting as a tool to enforce good operating procedures.

"So this ordinance review - that's only taken a few months, fortunately - has attempted to clean all that up to continue the enforcement that we so desperately need in Deep Ellum and other parts of the city," West said, "but also to create that legal clear pathway forward for our nighttime businesses to succeed."

Pathway forward for nightlife growth

Those clearer expectations, supporters say, will also provide a legal pathway for reining in bad operators while supporting the growth of small businesses, restaurants, and well‑run venues.

"I think what's going to come out of this permit is that it's going to help Dallas become more vibrant," Falkner said. "It's going to bring more live music, more entertainment, and more art into the city. And that is ultimately my hope, my goal."

Hospitality business owners, potential business owners, and community members are all encouraged to add their input. The hospitality and nightlife task force meets tonight, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at The Life in Deep Ellum, 2802 Taylor in Dallas.