DPD arrests men seen firing rifles off of Dallas bridge on New Year's

Two men seen on video firing assault-style rifles off of a Dallas bridge while celebrating New Year's have been arrested, police said Thursday.

Anthony Acevedo, 20, and 18-year-old Jose AlarconSanchez, both of Grand Prairie, are charged with Class A misdemeanors over the incident. AlarconSanchez was also arrested in Grand Prairie on Jan. 1 for a similar offense, DPD said.

The video circulated widely on social media. It was taken on the Margaret McDermott Bridge just west of Downtown and shows men shooting the weapons among stopped traffic on the bridge as fireworks go off in the background.

DPD said officers recovered more than 100 shell casings from the scene, and detectives worked with the FBI, ATF and U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate.

DPD and the ATF executed a search warrant and seized multiple guns, including the rifles seen in the video from New Year's.

Police said that detectives linked one of the guns they recovered to a separate road rage shooting from November, and announced the arrest of 25-year-old Anderson Derce Lara in that case. He allegedly fired multiple rounds into a vehicle that had three adults and three children inside. Lara is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.