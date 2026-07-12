Man charged with murder in Dallas after victim dies days after fight

A man is facing a homicide charge nearly a week after a fight unfolded in Dallas due to the victim's death, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dillon Hill Dallas County Jail

Officers responded to a disturbance on Harry Hines Boulevard near the Dallas North Tollway around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 5. Investigators said 34-year-old Dillon Hill got into a fight with 50-year-old John Zuniga. Hill reportedly punched Zuniga, causing Zuniga to fall and hit his head.

Zuniga ws taken to a hospital in critical condition that night, and Dallas Police said Hill was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The department said Zuniga died of injuries at the hospital days later, on Thursday, July 9. Hill is now charged with murder and held without bond in jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.