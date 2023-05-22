Dallas Municipal Courts closed all week

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Municipal courts for the city of Dallas will be closed until next week, according to a statement on the city's website.

Municipal courts handle matters like traffic tickets and code violations. Dallas County courts are not affected by the closure.

All scheduled trials, hearings and jury duty will be postponed. The courts also cannot process any payments in person, online or by phone.

The city has not revealed the cause of the closure, but it comes less than three weeks since a ransomware attack impacted the city's computer networks.

In an update from last Monday, the city said it would likely take weeks until all of its systems return to normal. Dallas has so far not said whether it has paid or will pay any ransom.