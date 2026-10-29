Cooper Flagg has 26 points, 8 assists as Dallas Mavericks beat depleted OKC Thunder 120-96

Cooper Flagg had 26 points and eight assists, and P.J. Washington scored 18 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks (3-2) led by 12 in the first half and by 27 in the fourth quarter to move over .500 for the first time since Flagg joined the team last fall.

Dallas' Kyrie Irving scored 15 points, 13 in the first half, when he hit his first four shots, including three behind the arc. It was Irving's first home regular-season game since March 3, 2025, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Irving sat out Dallas' home opener last week on the second half of a back-to-back.

Ajay Mitchell scored 29 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 for the Thunder (4-1).

Oklahoma City played its second game of the extended absences of Jalen Williams (broken leg, dislocated ankle) and Cason Wallace (torn labrum), and also the second without Chet Holmgren (patellar tendinitis in his right knee). Alex Caruso also sat out with patellar tendinitis that sidelined him during Monday's home win over Phoenix.

It was the first home victory for first-year Mavericks coach Dusty May on his second try.

The Mavericks dominated from downtown. They sank a season-best 16 3-pointers on 45 attempts, with 11 made in the first half. The Thunder were a season-low 5 of 32 behind the arc for a season-worst 15.6%. Those were also lows for a Mavericks opponent this season.

Dallas' accuracy from distance included center Daniel Gafford's first 3 in eight NBA seasons on his 2,384th career shot. Gafford previously missed one 3-point attempt on March 29, 2022, with Washington.

Up next

Both teams will face the Houston Rockets next, Dallas at home on Friday and Oklahoma City on the road on Saturday.