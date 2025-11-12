Mavs fans hopeful after Nico Harrison firing. Has a new era begun for Dallas?

The Dallas Mavericks played their first home game Wednesday night since the bombshell announcement that General Manager Nico Harrison was fired — and fans had plenty to say.

Outside the American Airlines Center, the energy was electric as longtime fans reacted to the major front-office shake-up.

"It definitely shows the fact that the owners are now listening to our fans," said Mathew Hendrix, known among the crowd as "The Texas Outlaw."

"I think we're all happy. I think it was a good move," added Sebastian Salas, another fan outside the arena.

The decision to part ways with Harrison followed a rough start to the season, low home attendance, and frustration over recent roster moves — including the controversial Luka Doncic trade.

"I'm still wearing Luka's jersey," said Ben Harder, a Mavericks fan. "[Nico] took the heart of Dallas away from us."

From "Fire Nico" to fresh hope

Chants of "Fire Nico" had become a fixture at home games this season. But now, those jeers have turned into cheers — with fans rallying behind the players and the promise of change.

From murals to merchandise, the message was clear: Dallas fans are ready to move on.

"I felt heartbreak," said Jake Richardson. When asked how he feels now, he smiled, "Hopeful."

Attendance appeared stronger for Wednesday night's matchup against Phoenix, and many hope the energy inside the AAC follows suit.

"We need some spark of hope," one fan said. "Now that Nico's gone, maybe we can finally get it."

For now, Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi are serving as co-interim general managers while the Mavericks begin their search for a permanent replacement. But fans already have someone in mind.

Dirk Nowitzki?

"Dirk [Nowitzki] should be the GM," one fan said. "I'd love to bring Dirk back."

Whether hopeful or nostalgic, one thing's clear — Mavs fans are ready for a new chapter.