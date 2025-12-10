Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II to have foot surgery, out for season

Dereck Lively II will have season-ending surgery on his right foot, the Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old center only appeared in seven games this season, averaging 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Lively's surgery will be performed by Dr. James Calder in London, England. Calder is one of the world's leading surgeons for professional athletes, according to his biography, with previous patients including soccer superstars Neymar and Gareth Bale.

The team expects Lively to make a full recovery and be available for the start of training camp.

"Dereck has handled every challenge of this season with professionalism and resilience," Mavericks co-interim General Manager Matt Riccardi said in a statement. "While this is a setback, we're confident in his long-term future and will support him fully through his recovery."

Dallas Mavericks injury woes

Lively's surgery is the latest blow to the team, which is still struggling with injuries going back to last season.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving has not yet appeared in a game for the Mavs this season since tearing his ACL in March. Star power forward Anthony Davis recently returned to the lineup after missing 15 games in November due to a knee injury.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson, forward PJ Washington and center Daniel Gafford have all missed recent games due to injury, as well.

The Mavs are in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 9-16 record.