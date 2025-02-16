Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong suspended after arrest for aggravated assault

DALLAS — Darrell Armstrong, an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, has been suspended from the team after he was arrested for aggravated assault over the weekend.

Darrell Armstrong mug shot Dallas Police Department

Armstrong, 56, was taken into custody by Dallas police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Dallas County said.

In response to a request for comment about Armstrong's arrest, the Mavericks only said the team is aware of an incident "involving a member of our staff" and the team is gathering information.

"We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings," the statement read. "This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Armstrong is in his 10th season as an assistant coach with the Mavericks, according to the team's media guide. His NBA career spanned 14 seasons, including time with the Mavericks, and he was named the league's 6th Man of the Year in 1999.