Dallas man gets 57 months in federal prison for North Texas ATM‑theft spree, prosecutors say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A Dallas man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for taking part in a 2023 ATM‑theft ring that hit convenience stores across North Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Dominique Marquis Childress, 29, confessed to joining the ATM‑theft spree, which ran from May 16 through June 1, 2023, and later pleaded guilty before sentencing, according to Jay R. Combs, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan handed down the sentence on Monday.

Tied to DOJ crime initiative

Prosecutors say the case highlights Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative launched under Trump‑era directives and focused on combating violent crime and transnational criminal groups.

How the crew carried out the thefts

According to authorities, the crew smashed storefront glass with a sledgehammer, then used stolen vehicles to drag out the ATMs.

The crew loaded the stolen ATMs into their vehicles, took the cash, and then abandoned both the machines and the getaway cars, prosecutors said.

Multi‑agency investigation

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the FBI and police departments in Plano, Irving, Dallas, Mesquite, Carrollton and Grapevine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Johnson prosecuted the case.

