Dallas man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Galveston

A Dallas man is being held in a Texas jail without bond after he was accused of abducting a child and sexually assaulting them in a hotel room.

Graham Dunn, 27, is in the Galveston County Jail charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show. KTRK TV in Houston reported that the victim is a 12-year-old girl.

Galveston police said they responded to a report of a missing child at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30; the girl had not returned from walking the dog after she left at around 7 p.m. As Galveston PD and other agencies searched the area, they obtained security footage from a hotel in the area that showed the girl entering a room with a man.

Police entered the room and found Dunn with the victim.

Galveston Police Chief Douglas Balli is holding a news conference on Thursday morning to provide more information on the case.

Graham Dunn criminal history

Dallas County court records show that Dunn had been on probation for a misdemeanor charge of family violence stemming from an incident in June of 2023.

A Dallas magistrate judge had already revoked his probation in October following an arrest in North Carolina on charges of sexual battery and secret peeping, court records show. He bonded out of jail in December, but prosecutors said he violated his probation again and a judge issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 27. The alleged incident in Galveston happened three days later.