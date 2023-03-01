Dallas man raises awareness for genetic heart condition after diagnosis

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas family's near-tragedy has turned into a mission to raise awareness about aortic dissection.

It's a genetic but also preventable condition that Rob Strauss knew nothing about until it almost killed him two years ago.

"It was shocking. I mean, there was no history of this sort of issue in my family," he said.

"We went from normal to, within a very short time frame, going into emergency open heart surgery," said Whitney Strauss, his wife.

Often misdiagnosed as a heart attack, aortic dissection happens when a tear occurs in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's main artery. One in two patients will never make it to the hospital. While Rob recovered, he and his wife armed themselves with knowledge.

"I never want another family to go through what we went through," she said.

They learned that both of their sons have the same genetic condition - and that it also took the life of actor John Ritter nearly 20 years ago. They partnered with the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, founded by Ritter's widow, Amy Yasbeck, and planned last weekend's Bowl-A-Thon.

"We all try to kind of make him proud. And if I'm into saving my own family and figuring out our genetic code, I'm certainly going to do it for the rest of the world," said Yasbeck, who is the founder of the Foundation.

The Bowl-A-Thon sold out and raised double their goals. The Strausses plan to make the event an annual tradition. But they said their hope is that it raises more than money.

They said knowledge is key - knowing your family history and undergoing cardiac screenings. It's a cause that's now quite literally close to their hearts.

"It just exponentially grows like information does," said Yasbeck. "So all these people now are empowered with information."

For more information on the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, including "Ritter Rules" on how to recognize, treat, and prevent thoracic aortic dissection, click here.