At least 4 businesses damaged after fire at Dallas shopping center, fire officials say

At least four businesses have suffered damage following a fire early Saturday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

DFR told CBS News Texas that at about 5:55 a.m., a passerby reported seeing a fire at the retail shopping center at 5405 W. Lovers Lane. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

DFR said crews deployed handlines and moved in for an offensive attack, but the fire, which was in the attic, spread quickly. A second alarm was called, bringing in about 45 to 50 firefighters to the scene.

As firefighters work to extinguish hotspots, investigators will determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported.