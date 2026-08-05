Suspect shot pickup truck driver in Dallas, causing vehicle to run into lake, police say

An investigation is underway after Dallas Police say someone fatally shot a driver in a pickup truck, causing the truck to careen into a small west Dallas lake late Tuesday night.

Officers at the scene provided initial information to CBS News Texas. Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. along Singleton Boulevard near Fish Trap Road, right in front of Fish Trap Lake. Officers said two people reportedly met at a nearby shopping center, but the suspect at some point exited the truck and shot the victim at point-blank range. Officers said that caused the victim, who was still inside the truck, to press on the gas and drive into the lake.

While fire crews tried to save the victim, Dallas Police said the victim passed away. As of publication, the victim has not been publicly identified.

Police also said they don't have further details about a suspect as of publication. What preceded the shooting also remains under investigation.