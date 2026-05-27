Dallas ISD graduate earns $4.2 million in college scholarships

A North Texas high school senior is heading to college with a financial advantage most students can only imagine: more than $4.2 million in scholarship offers.

The Dallas ISD graduate, who attends the School of Health Professions at Townview Magnet, has spent more than a year applying for scholarships – and her persistence paid off.

Teachers and classmates celebrated her during graduation week, praising her focus and drive.

"She's smart. I love her," one supporter said during a campus celebration.

Her scholarship total – $4,251,483 – may be a record for her school and possibly for any Texas high school.

"I feel great, for lack of a better word," she said.

Academic excellence at the center

The student holds a 4.3 GPA and said her strategy was simple: lean on academics and apply for everything.

"Academics. Most of these scholarships I have come from purely academics," she said. "It wasn't hard for me. It was a lot of essays, a lot of brain power."

Sixteen colleges not only admitted her — they offered full coverage for tuition, housing, food, and fees.

Guidance and determination

Her college advisor, Sheridan Smith, said the student's drive set her apart.

"It's unbelievable. This is the first ever that I've seen," Smith said. "Honestly, she's a self‑sufficient student. She came to us early, asking, how do I get college paid for, because we need it. She pretty much took our advice – here are schools good with financial aid – she applied, and she got in."

A full ride to Pittsburgh

The student has committed to the University of Pittsburgh, where she plans to study sports medicine and become an occupational therapist.

She won't receive all $4 million in scholarship funds – only the awards tied to the school she chose – but the offers reflect her extraordinary effort.

Her advice for other students?

"Apply, apply, apply, even if you think you won't get it. Some scholarships [are] awarded because no one else applied."