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Man sets Dallas house on fire, barricades inside after threatening woman and child with weapon, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

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The Dallas Police Department is investigating after officers said an armed man locked himself inside a home Monday morning before setting it on fire. The man was later found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police said. 

DPD said officers responded around 6 a.m. to an armed disturbance call on Delaware Avenue new South Llewellyn Avenue in Oak Cliff. The department said they determined a man with a weapon had threatened a woman and child before barricading himself inside the home and setting it on fire.

Police said the woman and child are safe. Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived around 7:30 a.m., but the department said they could not enter the home for safety reasons. They did, however, work to protect anything around the house, including other homes. 

DFR said the home in question was heavily damaged by the blaze.

Dallas Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

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