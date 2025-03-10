Watch CBS News
2 people recovering after Dallas house fire

By Ashley Moss

/ CBS Texas

Two people are in the hospital after a early morning house fire in Dallas. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about the fire at a one-story home on Latimer Street after 4 a.m. Monday. Initial reports referenced fire coming out of the front of the home with people trapped inside. 

A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters quickly worked to put out the fire, pulled a man and woman out of the home and gave them immediate medical attention. 

The woman was treated at the scene for smoke conditions before being taken to a local hospital for additional treatment. Her condition was not shared.

Medics performed CPR on the man, who was unresponsive after being rescued. He was also taken to a local hospital, in critical condition. 

Firefighters said they also found two dogs inside the home but only one survived. 

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

