Dallas honors police officers with 50+ years of service

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Seven Dallas police officers were honored Wednesday for something few of us accomplish in any job or profession.

They all began their careers more than 50 years ago.

In 1973, Jerry Rhodes put on a badge in a world much different than today.

"Back, then people had a lot of respect for police officers," Rhodes said. "The camaraderie was a whole lot greater than it is right now."

Rhodes became a Dallas Police officer and within a few years, met the love of his life answering a police call to his future mother-in-law's home.

"Her daughter was receiving obscene phone calls," said Rhodes. "I wound up marrying that girl, and I've been married for 47 years."

A few years after that, Rhodes became a minor celebrity when he appeared on a local children's TV show for a regular Ask Officer Jerry segment.

"It's a way to continue to give back to the community," said Rhodes.

He doesn't remember how many bad guys he arrested during his years as a patrol officer, but there is a number that he always keeps track of in his heart.

"My lowest point was seeing the 44-45 police officers killed in the line of duty," Rhodes said. "Lots of them were friends."

The 71-year-old spent the last dozen years of his career working as a reserve officer.

"One day, I was a police officer being paid, and the next day I was a police officer not being paid," said Rhodes.

CBS News Texas asked him if there's a difference between police officers today and when he started.

"I don't think so," said Rhodes. "The only difference is, I think we are better trained."

Wednesday, Rhodes, who officially retired over the summer, was honored by the Dallas City Council along with six other 50-plus-year sworn officers with a standing ovation.

The recognition they received is something Rhodes hopes future generations of officers will earn by respecting the badge that he wore for a very long time.

"And I hope that honoring continues and I think it will," said Rhodes. "I really do."