Dallas church hosts first service since voting to leave denominational conference

Highland Park Methodist Church held its first Sunday worship service this morning since church members voted to leave the United Methodist Church's Horizon Texas Conference.

More than two miles away from the church's longtime home on Mockingbird Lane, church members opposed to the split gathered for a new worship service at Highland Park United Methodist Church, hosted in the sanctuary of University Park United Methodist Church.

Rev. Dr. Abe Smith, Executive Minister at the newly renamed Highland Park Methodist Church, opened the 9:30 a.m. worship service on All Saints Day, acknowledging the split as one of several reasons it was a unique Sunday, according to a live stream on the church's website.

"It is also a unique Sunday because we gather today as Highland Park Methodist Church and not as Highland Park United Methodist Church," said Rev. Smith. "You will see, there is all kinds of activity and confusion and wondering about who some people say we are, who some people say we are not, and all the pieces in between."

Rev. Smith also spoke about the group that had chosen to gather together as Highland Park United Methodist Church and asked the congregation to be in prayer for them and each other. He said they will walk alongside and continue to care for one another.

"We will continue to do that with the same generosity, the same heart, and the same love, and the same grace that has always occurred here on this place and beyond," he said.

Worshipers who chose to remain United Methodist also heard a message about change this morning in University Park. Rev. Andy Lewis, who was newly appointed as the senior pastor of Highland Park United Methodist Church by the conference's bishop, began his first service thanking University Park United Methodist Church for its hospitality, according to a live stream on a new website created by the conference.

Rev. Lewis spoke of the range of emotions his new congregation is experiencing, from shock, sadness, and disappointment to hope.

"As your pastor, I am committed to listening to you, to walking with you through this battle," Rev. Lewis said. "It took real courage and conviction for you to be here today. Being here today went against the grain. I commend you for that."

The dueling services capped off a week of growing division after more than 90% of church members who chose to vote opted to separate from the conference, with results announced on Monday. On Thursday, the conference's bishop announced the Highland Park church would remain part of the United Methodist denomination and appointed a new senior pastor.

The statement said Highland Park United Methodists would gather in University Park while outstanding questions concerning governance and property are addressed. Highland Park Methodist Church's existing leaders rejected the bishop's authority and said they would worship as usual on Sunday.